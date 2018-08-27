August 27, 2018

MAYBE THERE’S MORE, BUT THIS SOUNDS LIKE BULLSHIT: Thirty-year prof ousted from Naval Academy for touching students, sharing shirtless photos.

“I do NOT apologize,” Fleming wrote in an email Friday. “Nothing I did was inappropriate.” Fleming alleges he was denied due process rights and plans to appeal his termination.

Well, stay tuned. But this sounds like the real problem: “One thing which Fleming has criticized over his years is Academy admissions policy. In a Federalist piece from last October, Fleming wrote that the US service academies were ‘now the vanity projects of the military brass’ and that Annapolis students “are not as strong as the ‘best and brightest’ image that’s portrayed.”