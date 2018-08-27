August 27, 2018

SOCIALISM IS NOT HEALTHY FOR CHILDREN AND OTHER LIVING THINGS: Misery of mothers fleeing with young babies amid Venezuela’s collapse.

We found 25-year-old Elisabeth Hernandez at the back of a church food-distribution centre in the Colombian border town of Cucuta.

She was sitting eating a free meal handed out by the church along with her four very young children.

She told us she had fled Margarita Island in Venezuela, hitchhiking by boat and then vehicle before crossing the border into Colombia by foot at Cucuta.

She has already been in Colombia for a month.

Looking at her four tiny children – the youngest is eight months old and still being breastfed and the eldest is six – we’re staggered how she’s managed to do this long journey on her own.

The father of the children left Venezuela a few months ago, abandoning her and the other children, taking their eldest child, eight, with him to Peru. That’s her intended destination too.