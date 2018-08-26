August 26, 2018

SCHUMER TO INTRODUCE RESOLUTION RENAMING RUSSELL SENATE BUILDING AFTER McCAIN.

The building is currently named for former Sen. Richard Russell Jr. (D-Ga.), who was president pro tempore of the Senate when he died in 1971. There have been calls to rename the office building for years as Russell was a segregationist who led a Southern boycott of the Democratic National Convention after President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act in 1964.