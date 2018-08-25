August 25, 2018

SOMEDAY A REAL RAIN WILL COME AND WASH ALL THIS SCUM OFF THE STREETS: Paul Schrader’s First Reformed Prays for Redemption, Eco-Terrorism.

Is Schrader’s film a cry for eco-terrorism? An example of how faith can lead us to destruction? An attack on organized religion, the kind powered by American consumerism and ego? He’s not offering any easy answers. His thumb is still pressed down on the moral scale.

Eco-terrorism? Why, there’s a concept that Hollywood has never touched upon before.

(Classical reference in headline.)