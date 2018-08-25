August 25, 2018

AYN RAND DIDN’T INTEND THE RETURN OF THE PRIMITIVE TO BE A HOW-TO GUIDE: “A Woman Apparently Lost Her Internship At NASA For Telling Homer Hickam To ‘Suck My Dick And Balls,’” BuzzFeed* reported on Wednesday, adding, “Naomi’s Twitter avatar appeared to indicate she was a furry, which has been the focus of many when discussing this story and the privacy she should of had on a personal Twitter account,” and that “Hickam said the woman apologized, and he approached NASA about getting her job back.” As NRO’s Jim Geraghty tweeted when the story broke, “You know, maybe it’s time everyone retired their edgy, in-your-face, no-holds-barred social media personas and just went back to old-fashioned polite decorum, and kept the smack-talk offline.”

Well, it’s a nice thought at least. Today, a Twitchy headline screams, “FURRY FURY! Homer Hickam deletes his Twitter account after uproar over fired NASA intern,” noting that “Apparently Naomi is a ‘Furry’ — people who dress up in animal costumes — and members of the Furry community got furious at Hickam, which caused him to delete his Twitter and the blog post he wrote where he explained how he was trying to help Naomi.”

Hickam, 75, was a 1st lieutenant in the US Army who served in the Vietnam War, who went on to train NASA crews for the Space Shuttle and wrote the bestselling 1998 book Rocket Boys, which Hollywood adapted as the movie October Sky the following year. He currently serves on the National Space Council. “The Twitter bullies have mobbed and harassed Homer Hickam…into deleting his Twitter account. What a generation. What a generation,” Yomi Adegboye of MobilityArena.com tweets.

* Yes, curious how this BuzzFeed story is sympathetic towards someone possibly losing her job over a rude tweet, when in the past, BuzzFeed has played an active role in a woman losing her job over a rude tweet.