August 25, 2018

IF IT WEREN’T FOR FAKE HATE CRIMES, HOW MANY HATE CRIMES WOULD WE HAVE? Children made up story about white man urinating on black child: police.

A story about a white man urinating on a 5-year-old black child and calling her a racial slur was fabricated, police said.

Grand Rapids police and prosecutors late Friday, Aug. 24 said they determined the story was not valid and said no charges would be issued against a 60-year-old man arrested following the initial report on Wednesday.

Police said several children, all 7 or younger, were playing together sometime before 6 p.m. Wednesday when one of the children urinated on the 5-year-old girl.

Kent County prosecutors said the parents of the children, in talking with them, ultimately determined the children “concocted the story to avoid trouble.”

“We appreciate the conscientiousness of the parents in bringing the matter to the attention of the police, and continuing to ask their children questions as new evidence was obtained,” prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said the 60–year-old man had a “verifiable alibi” from other people who vouched for his whereabouts.

The allegations, when first reported late Wednesday, caused concern across the community and NAACP leaders on Friday said the incident should be considered both a hate crime and sex assault.