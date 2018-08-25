August 25, 2018

DIVERSITY IS OUR STRENGTH: Drowned in the bath, slashed with knives and chillies in eyes: the torment of the children being accused of witchcraft in the UK. “Beliefs in demonic possession are still prevalent in many African countries, meaning thousands of kids who come over to the UK from them are at risk of abuse and cruel torture in the name of religion – and experts say these cases remain hidden from the police and social services.” Who, based on past evidence, probably don’t want to notice anyway, for fear of being called racist.