August 24, 2018

TEACH WOMEN NOT TO RAPE! (CONT’D): Teacher Accused of Sex With Student on 8th Grade Trip to DC. “Jacqueline Nicole Muller, 26, was charged with first-degree child sexual abuse after she had sex with a male student at a hotel in D.C. on May 9, charging documents say. Investigators say they found extensive text messages between Muller and the teenage boy. Muller is accused of having sex with the teen at the Hyatt Place Washington DC on E Street SW, blocks south of the National Mall. She was his teacher at Salem Lutheran School in Glendale, California, court documents say.”

Maybe we should get rid of the teacher-celibacy rule.