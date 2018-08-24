August 24, 2018

TEACH WOMEN NOT TO LIE ABOUT RAPE: Victims of student who falsely accused them of rape speak out at her sentencing.

“I went from being a college student to sitting at home being expelled with no way to clear my name,” St. Hilaire told the judge, as Yovino smirked just a few feet away. [The reporter also observed her “rolling her eyes” as he delivered his victim-impact statement.] “I just hope she knows what she has done to me, my life will never be the same. I did nothing wrong, but everything has been altered because of this.”

Not much remorse there from the perpetrator.