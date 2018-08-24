August 24, 2018

THIS IS A GOOD IDEA: New rules would force drugmakers to disclose their prices. “This will be controversial. Drugs’ list prices are much higher than the prices most consumers actually pay. But because every insurance plan is different, it’s hard to find a single alternative that would give patients a more accurate picture of their own price tag.”

Maybe they should be forced to offer the same price to everyone, instead of complicated and shady “discounts” to insurance companies. Or at least forced to disclose the lowest price they charge to anyone.