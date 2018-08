CALIFORNIA IN ITS DEATH THROES: Alas for our hard-working seniors, the Freedom from Slavery Act has failed to qualify for the November 2018 ballot. If passed, it would have exempted everyone age 55 and over from state and local taxes. Next up: The Freedom from Child Slavery Act, which would exempt “youngsters” (age 0 to 55) from state and local taxes. We mustn’t let arithmetic get in the way of an idea whose time has come.