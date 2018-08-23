August 23, 2018

MELANIN-DEFICIENCY DENIAL IS AN UGLY THING: ‘I hereby resign from my race. F— these people,’ white professor writes online, sparking furor.

A white professor at Rutgers University in New Jersey violated the school’s policy when he complained about other white people in a post on Facebook, according to reports.

The university says it prohibits discrimination and harassment, and judged that history professor James Livingston, who is white, crossed a line with his comments.

In the post, Livingston slammed other white people, describing them as entitled and saying they impeded “access to my dinner.”

“… this place (burger restaurant) is overrun with little Caucasian a–holes who know their parents will approve of anything they do,” Livingston wrote.

Livingston argues that his remarks were “satirical,” and he was commenting on the gentrification of the Harlem neighborhood of New York City, where he lives, NorthJersey.com reported