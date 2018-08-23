August 23, 2018

RUSSIA SEEMS TO BE UNVEILING A LOT OF “WEAPONS SYSTEMS” DESIGNED PRIMARILY FOR PR: Russia Unveils Giant Combat Walker. “The walker features a cockpit for a human pilot, a pair of arms ending in pinchers, and enormous metal legs ending in ski-like feet. It has no obvious signs of weapons nor does it appear to be anything more than a nonworking mockup. Important details such as power plant, carrying capacity, and armor are all left unexplained.”

It’s gotten a lot of publicity, though.