HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: Instructor tries to quarantine gun owners in back of class. “A teaching assistant at the University of Utah tried to create a ‘Second Amendment zone’ in a classroom, forcing students who legally carry to stand in a tiny, taped-off area with no desk during class.”

This is the sort of mean-spirited abuse of power one expects from today’s campus left. When taxpayers lose interest in subsidizing it, we’ll be told it’s because of “anti-intellectualism.”