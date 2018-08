JAMES BOND: “Yesterday, it was announced that the British sports car maker will produce 25 brand-new ‘continuation’ DB5s as a tribute to the Aston featured in the 1964 Bond film Goldfinger. The 25 cars will be faithful reproductions of the car in the film, so they’ll all be silver, and Aston has said its working with Chris Corbould, the special effects supervisor for the James Bond films, to give the cars working gadgets.”