August 22, 2018

HMM: Internal documents reveal the grueling way Tesla hit its 5,000 Model 3 target.

Of the 5,000 Model 3s that contributed to Tesla’s end of June manufacturing target, about 4,300 of them required rework, according to internal documents viewed by Business Insider.

Within the auto industry, cars that make it through a manufacturing process without requiring rework are part of a factory or line’s “first pass yield (FPY).”

That means the factory had a first pass yield for vehicles as low as 14% during the last week of June.

An industry expert told Business Insider that good auto plants have a first pass yield of about 80%.