August 22, 2018

UH OH: Could Violating Federal Housing Laws Finally Bring Facebook Down? The feds hound Facebook for ads that allegedly violate the Fair Housing Act.

From Democrats incensed about Russian ad buys to Republicans convinced that the site censors Diamond and Silk, Facebook has been on the receiving end of a lot of hate lately. Yet the issue that could finally bring the hammer down on the social media giant might be its alleged violation of housing regulations.

On Friday, the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced that it was filing an official complaint against Facebook for enabling advertisers to run discriminatory housing ads in violation of the 1968 Fair Housing Act (FHA).

“When Facebook uses the vast amount of personal data it collects to help advertisers to discriminate, it’s the same as slamming the door in someone’s face,” Assistant HUD Secretary Anna María Farías said in a press release.