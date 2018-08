THIS IS NOT MY IDEA OF FUN, BUT DIFFERENT STROKES FOR DIFFERENT FOLKS: This woman is tackling 50 Ironman-distance triathlons in 50 days. “All told, that’s 120 miles of swimming (Los Angeles to San Diego), 5,600 miles of biking (New York to Cairo, Egypt), and 1,310 miles of running (Miami to Chicago). She has never completed a single Ironman-distance triathlon — 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike and a 26.2-mile run — in her life.” Well, good luck.