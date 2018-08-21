August 21, 2018

STEIN’S LAW, REAL ESTATE EDITION: Luxury Apartment Sales Plummet In New York As Sellers ‘Capitulate.’ “Sales of luxury apartments that cost $5 million or more in New York City have plummeted more than 31% over the first six months of this year, and sellers are trying to make up for the drop in sales by slashing prices to meet buying demand. A market report by Stribling & Associates, a New York-based brokerage, noted the fact that sales in this luxury category have fallen drastically year-over-year. It found that the drop in sales was concentrated in newer condominiums, where supply has been overwhelming, according to a follow up on the report by WSJ.”