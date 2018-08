IT’S A BEAUTIFUL THING, WINSTON, THE DESTRUCTION OF WORDS: Healthline says, using the medical term ‘vagina’ is not gender-inclusive language, uses ‘front hole’ instead.

I’m looking forward to the next presentation of The Front Hole Monologues.

UPDATE: James Woods tweets, “The good news is that ‘asshole’ will still be used for the idiot who came up with this…”