August 22, 2018

MAKING A FEDERAL CASE OUT OF EVERYTHING: The Federal Commission on School Safety was set up in the wake of the Parkland massacre and has been meeting over the last several months. Until it issues its report, it’s unlikely we’ll see any movement toward returning school discipline policy back to the local schools where it belongs. So I’m waiting—as are many teachers. And I’m a slightly optimistic that things will turn out okay in the end. But it’s slow. Read this if you have the time: The Department of Education’s Obama-Era Initiative on Racial Disparities in School Discipline: Wrong For Students and Teachers, Wrong on the Law. The Obama Administration’s effort to assert federal control over school discipline practices was remarkably wrongheaded. It hasn’t gotten nearly enough attention.