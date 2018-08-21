August 21, 2018

HMM: Vitamin B is potential way to treat acute kidney injury.

Researchers at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston found that levels of nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide, which are the end result of vitamin B3 after ingestion, declines in acute kidney injury cases. They published their findings Monday in the journal Nature Medicine.

“These findings are very early, but the results suggest that we could one day have a non-invasive test for NAD+ status and perhaps even treat acute kidney injury by boosting NAD+ levels,” principal investigator Dr. Samir M. Parikh, an associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, said in a press release.