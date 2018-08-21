August 21, 2018

THIS PROBABLY MAKES US HEARTLESS COLONIALISTS OR SOMETHING: Navy Hospital Ship USNS Comfort Will Deploy to Colombia to Care for Venezuelan Refugees.

Colombian President Ivan Duque offered specific suggestions on what he hoped a Comfort mission would accomplish, Mattis told reporters while returning from Colombia, according to a transcript of the media availability released by the Pentagon. Colombia was the the final stop of Mattis’ week-long, four-country South American tour visiting military and civilian leaders.

“It is an absolutely a humanitarian mission. We’re not sending soldiers; we’re sending doctors. And it’s an effort to deal with the human cost of Maduro, and his increasingly isolated regime,” Mattis said, referring to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, according to the transcript.

Details of a Comfort mission are still being worked out, but one thing Mattis made clear, according to the transcript, is Comfort will not enter Venezuelan waters.