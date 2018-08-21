August 21, 2018

THE MORE THEY CALL TRUMP INSANE, THE CRAZIER THEY GET: Liberal Media Scream: MSNBC expert calls US a ‘white supremacist country.’

It was just a few years back when experts featured on MSNBC were praising the unity of blacks and whites to elect former President Obama. That was then.

This week’s Liberal Media Scream features former MSNBC host Toure Neblett on Saturday’s AM Joy calling the nation a “white supremacist country” as he discussed whether President Donald Trump is a racist.

It came during a discussion with fill-in host Al Sharpton and Virginia Republican Senate nominee Corey Stewart. Neblett also declared that President Donald Trump “stands on black people’s necks.”