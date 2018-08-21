August 21, 2018

TEACH WOMEN NOT TO RAPE! (CONT’D): Dad catches teen having sex with disgraced track coach.

A volunteer track coach at a Missouri high school has confessed to having sex with a 17-year-old male athlete whose father once interrupted one of their illicit encounters, authorities said.

Ericka Beverly Oxford, a 41-year-old unpaid parent volunteer for the boys track team at Fort Zumalt East High School, surrendered to police in St. Peters on Friday on a charge of felony sexual contact with a student, KMOV reports.