August 20, 2018

LOS ANGELES TIMES: Money to help the mentally ill is left unspent. “When California voters passed a tax on high-income residents in 2004, backers said it would make good on the state’s “failed promise” to help counties pay for the treatment of the mentally ill. After nearly 15 years, Proposition 63 has steered billions of dollars to the counties across the state. But huge sums remain unspent at a time when mental illness has become an epidemic among the homeless population. The Times found more nearly $1 billion in unspent funds in L.A. County alone.”

As I keep reminding people: We have far more government than we need, but far less than we actually pay for.