August 20, 2018

LIZ SHELD’S MORNING BRIEF: The Brennan Pageant Continues and Much, Much More. “John Brennan, former CIA Director and cable news sweetheart, dominated the Sunday spin show chatter after President Trump yanked his security clearance last week. Just to recap, Brennan most likely orchestrated the entire fake RUSSIA collusion operation which publicly kicked-off when he told Twitter personality James Comey to brief Trump on the salacious and unverified dossier and then leaked the briefing to his media pals.”