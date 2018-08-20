August 20, 2018

TREATING THE SYMPTOMS: Maduro orders 96 percent devaluation in hyperinflation-stricken Venezuela.

In one of the biggest economic overhauls of Maduro’s five-year government, the former bus driver and union leader also said he would hike the minimum wage by over 3,000 percent, boost the corporate tax rate, and increase highly-subsidized gas prices in coming weeks.

“I want the country to recover and I have the formula. Trust me,” Maduro said in a nighttime speech broadcast on state television.

But economists expressed doubts that Venezuela’s cash-strapped government, which faces U.S. sanctions and has defaulted on its bondholders, would succeed.