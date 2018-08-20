August 20, 2018
TREATING THE SYMPTOMS: Maduro orders 96 percent devaluation in hyperinflation-stricken Venezuela.
In one of the biggest economic overhauls of Maduro’s five-year government, the former bus driver and union leader also said he would hike the minimum wage by over 3,000 percent, boost the corporate tax rate, and increase highly-subsidized gas prices in coming weeks.
“I want the country to recover and I have the formula. Trust me,” Maduro said in a nighttime speech broadcast on state television.
But economists expressed doubts that Venezuela’s cash-strapped government, which faces U.S. sanctions and has defaulted on its bondholders, would succeed.
If Maduro truly wants to overhaul the economy, he needs to start firing cronies and repealing laws and returning and restoring private property — and then exile himself.
Anything less is just Atlas Shrugged in action.