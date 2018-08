PRIVACY IS FOR THE LITTLE PEOPLE: Exclusive: U.S. government seeks Facebook help to wiretap Messenger – sources. “The U.S. government is trying to force Facebook Inc (FB.O) to break the encryption in its popular Messenger app so law enforcement may listen to a suspect’s voice conversations in a criminal probe, three people briefed on the case said, resurrecting the issue of whether companies can be compelled to alter their products to enable surveillance.”