August 18, 2018

NEW SOCIALIST “IT GIRL” CONTINUES TO PAY DIVIDENDS: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez defends banning press from campaign event.

Democratic congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday defended banning the press from a public town hall held last Sunday.

Replying to a reporter who questioned why the event was closed, she tweeted, “Our community is 50% immigrant. Folks are victims of DV, trafficking, + have personal medical issues. This town hall was designed for residents to feel safe discussing sensitive issues in a threatening political time. We indicated previously that it would be closed to press.”