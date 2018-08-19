August 19, 2018
POLL: Trump ‘trusted’ more than Democrats to boost economy, keep US safe.
A new poll that shows Republicans “catching up” to Democrats leading into the fall midterm congressional election also shows that voters trust President Trump more than liberals on fixing the economy and keeping America safe.
By a wide 45 percent to 34 percent margin, the latest Zogby Analytics poll found that voters trust Trump more to “grow the U.S. economy.”
If so that’s amazing, given the tenor of the media coverage.