August 18, 2018

BUT THEY’RE SO WOKE!: Ok, Michelle Wolff’s “humor” leaves something to be desired, for sure. She compared First Daughter and White House advisor Ivanka Trump to herpes, made a satirical video linking ICE to ISIS while impersonating Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, and celebrated abortions in honor of Independence Day with a parade and marching band. But the best part:

The Daily Beast reported late Friday night that the writing staff and showrunners of The Break with Michelle Wolf found out about their show’s cancellation on Twitter.

As is the case with all these preening Hollywood frauds “speaking truth to power”, screw the worker: “it’s all about MEEEEEEE!”