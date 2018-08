DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE: Sorry, mum and dad – Indian shooting star bans parents from foreign trips. “Teenage shooter Manu Bhaker said she’s told her parents not to accompany her to tournaments abroad as she struggles to adapt to life as one of India’s best known sportswomen. The 16-year-old has brought home World Cup and Commonwealth Games gold medals this year in a sudden rise to fame, and is one of the favourites at the Asian Games in Indonesia.”