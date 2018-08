REVIEW: Ruger LCR .327 Fed. Mag. Revolver. “For those who may not know, the .327 Fed. Mag. operates at pressures around 45,000 psi as opposed to 17,000 to 20,000 psi of the .38 Spl. The resulting upgrade in performance is enormous.”

Related: 7 Reasons to Use .327 Federal Magnum for Self-Defense.