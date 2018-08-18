August 18, 2018

HIGH CARBS, LOW CARBS, WHAT’S BEST? Diet moderate in carbs could be key to longer life. “Researchers followed more than 15,000 people in the United States for a median of 25 years and found that low-carb diets (fewer than 40 percent of calories from carbohydrates) and high-carb diets (more than 70 percent of calories) were associated with an increased risk of premature death. Moderate consumption of carbohydrates (50 to 55 percent of calories) was associated with the lowest risk of early death.” It’s an observational study based on self-reporting, though, which means it’s probably junk.