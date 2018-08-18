August 18, 2018

GOOD: Yale honors prof who enraged students by defending free speech. “Nearly three years after being hounded by mobs of student protesters, Nicholas Christakis has been awarded the Sterling Professorship, Yale University’s highest faculty honor. In 2015, students demanded that Christakis and his wife, Erika, resign after Erika wrote an email arguing that college students are old enough to choose their own Halloween costumes and cope with costumes that they might find offensive. At one point, a mob of angry students even surrounded Mr. Christakis on campus and berated him for defending his wife’s free speech.”

I’d like to see someone track down those students and ask them what they think now.