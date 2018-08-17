August 17, 2018

BLUE WAVE? Forecast: 75% Chance Dems Win House.

Assuming they do take the House, Matthew Continetti explores what happens next: The Agenda That Dare Not Speak Its Name.

Related: New pro-Trump theory: Losing the House this fall will all but guarantee his reelection in 2020.

Winning by subtraction theories are never a good look. In the interim, as Steve likes to say, “My 18-month-old advice to the GOP House still stands: Legislate like there’s no tomorrow, because there might not be one. And if they did, the increase in voter enthusiasm could make all the difference in November.”

