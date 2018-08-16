August 16, 2018

STANDING UP FOR CIVIL RIGHTS: Louisiana Attorney General Denies $600 Million to Citibank, Bank of America Over Gun Control. “Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and the state’s Bond Commission denied $600 million to Citibank and Bank of America over the gun control stance adopted by both companies. Citibank and Bank of America were both to be part of a road financing plan in the state, but were omitted from the financial plan after arbitrarily placing new gun controls on banking customers. Louisiana Executive Division press secretary Ruth Wisher told Breitbart News that Landry and State Treasurer John Schroder have been working on the state’s response to corporate gun control ‘for some time.’ Omitting them from the $600 million is part of that response.”