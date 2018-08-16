August 16, 2018

YOUR DAILY TREACHER: Pearl Jam Briefly Relevant Again with Concert Poster Depicting Trump’s Dead Body.

“Now, I’m a free speech kinda guy, so I don’t have a problem with this. If you don’t like a politician and you want to depict bad things happening to him, or you want to otherwise criticize him, go right ahead,” Treacher writes. “But I also can’t help but recall some of the other times people criticized the president, and it was reported as if it were the end of the world.”

