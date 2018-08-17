August 17, 2018

21ST CENTURY RELATIONSHIPS: When Being a Good ‘Dad’ Gets You Promoted to ‘Mommy.’ A friend on Facebook comments: “We appear to have concluded as a society that laboring to keep your wife and children from starving in the streets is an assumed baseline, and/or qualitatively — and quantitatively! — inferior to domesticity. It’s a luxury of a particular point of view, that being the point of view which has never had to worry about that labor going undone, or that starvation knocking on your door.”