«
»

August 17, 2018

21ST CENTURY RELATIONSHIPS: When Being a Good ‘Dad’ Gets You Promoted to ‘Mommy.’ A friend on Facebook comments: “We appear to have concluded as a society that laboring to keep your wife and children from starving in the streets is an assumed baseline, and/or qualitatively — and quantitatively! — inferior to domesticity. It’s a luxury of a particular point of view, that being the point of view which has never had to worry about that labor going undone, or that starvation knocking on your door.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 6:00 pm