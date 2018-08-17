August 17, 2018

PAUL BEDARD: Boom: Trump’s handling of economy ‘exceeds’ average of Obama, Bush, Clinton, Bush, Reagan.

President Trump’s push to build on the nation’s financial recovery has won solid support from Americans, giving his handling of the economy a higher approval rating the the average of his five predecessors.

Gallup on Thursday said, “He has averaged a 48 percent approval rating for handling the economy thus far in office, which exceeds the combined average 45 percent economic approval for his five immediate predecessors across their entire terms.”

For Trump, who helped push through massive tax cuts and promised that trade wars will help return U.S. jobs, the top issue is the economy followed by his handling of North Korea. . . .

The survey also validated the nation’s split personality on party and Trump politics. “No fewer than 74 percent of Republicans approve of Trump on any issue, and no fewer than 79 percent of Democrats disapprove of him,” said Gallup.

It suggested that the public’s view of Trump, while high on the economy, is being kept from rising by other issues and traits.