August 16, 2018

BETHANY MANDEL: How The Angry Left Turned Me Into A Nazi.

The fact that ADL found me to be one of the worst victims of Nazi harassment doesn’t matter, because progressives have decided that posting the headline of my column is the perfect virtue signal to indicate how terrible conservatives are, even if doing so is a complete misrepresentation of me, my arguments and my beliefs.

This internet pile-on isn’t just shameful for those involved; it also totally misses the point of the original column, thereby losing an opportunity to root out the hatred they claim to abhor.