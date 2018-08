LATE-STAGE SOCIALISM: Venezuela’s taps run dry. “Water cuts are the latest addition to a long list of woes for Venezuelans hurting from a fifth year of an economic crisis that has sparked malnutrition, hyperinflation and emigration. Malfunctions in the capital’s water network due to lack of maintenance have taken a turn for the worst in recent months, depriving many in this city of 3 million people of regular running water.”

This is a moving photo essay from Reuters.