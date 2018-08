TONI AIRAKSINEN: Prof Claims ‘Responsible Fatherhood’ Reinforces ‘Patriarchy.’ “Giving poor dads a leg up supports ‘hegemonic masculinity’.”

Responsible fatherhood might reinforce the patriarchy and hegemonic masculinity, if that’s what you want to call it. But it is also proven to reduce poverty, criminality, and multigenerational social pathologies. So there’s that.