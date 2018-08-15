August 15, 2018

Did you think leftist do-gooders would stop after getting plastic straws banned in a variety of locations? Of course not! Next up, balloons:

Now that plastic straws may be headed for extinction, could Americans’ love of balloons be deflated?

The joyous celebration of releasing balloons into the air has long bothered environmentalists, who say the pieces that fall back to earth can be deadly to seabirds and turtles that eat them.

I think the real offender here might be “joyous celebration,” where dour environmentalists are concerned. As the AP notes near the top of its story, balloons are “a very small part of environmental pollution.”