August 15, 2018

OH: ‘Mystery pooper’ will get more than $100K from school district.

Under a separation agreement, Thomas W. Tramaglini, the former Kenilworth Public Schools superintendent, will be paid his full salary through the end of September in addition to two months severance pay and $23,827 in unused vacation time, NJ.com reported.

Tramaglini, 42, was suspended with pay from his job in May following his arrest for allegedly defecating in public, lewdness and littering.

His arrest followed weeks of employees finding feces on a “daily basis” near or on the Holmdel High School football field and track.