LIZ SHELD’S MORNING BRIEF: Omarosa’s Media Tour, Election Results, and Much, Much More. “#metoo candidate Keith Ellison won his race. ‘Somali-born hijab-wearing refugee’ Ilhan Omar won the MN-5 democrat primary and in Vermont, Christine Hallquist, a transgender candidate, won the democrat nomination for governor. Also notable, Tim Pawlenty lost his primary to a more Trump-friendly candidate.”