August 15, 2018

NOW THAT’S REAL SOCIALISM: UN says an estimated 2.3 million people have fled Venezuela.

Severe shortages of basic medicines and medical supplies in Venezuela “have led to a sharp deterioration of the quality of hospitals.”

U.N. officials say more than 100,000 HIV patients are at risk due to lack of access to necessary medication, the U.N. spokesman said. Formerly eradicated diseases including measles, malaria, tuberculosis and diphtheria “are present and on the rise,” he added.

As a result of the dire economic and health care situation, rising numbers of Venezuelans are joining in an exodus that has set off alarms across Latin America.

According to a report cited by the International Organization for Migration in April, population outflows from Venezuela “considerably increased” in recent years, with an estimated 1.6 million Venezuelans abroad in 2017 compared with 700,000 in 2015.

Of the 1.6 million, it said approximately 885,000 were in South America, 308,000 in North America, 78,000 in Central America, 21,000 in the Caribbean and the rest scattered elsewhere.

The exodus has been more dramatic this year.