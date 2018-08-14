August 14, 2018

HEH: Outside of All the Violence, Those Antifa Protests Sure Were Peaceful.

By all accounts Antifa is radical, anarchist, and avowedly pro-violence, to the extent that the Barack Obama FBI and Department of Homeland Security issued a warning calling them “anarchist extremists” and “domestic terrorists,” a warning that has since been vindicated by many, many, many, many, many, many violent protests. Why, two years later, are the national media still downplaying the criminal elements of so-called “anti-hate” protesters?

I think we all know the answer to that.

Flashback: Last year, CNN published the headline “Unmasking the leftist Antifa movement: Activists seek peace through violence,” then “scrubbed the headline of its article and changed it to ‘Unmasking the leftist Antifa movement.’ Benny Johnson [then with] the Independent Journal Review took a screenshot of the two different headlines and claimed CNN altered the original title because antifa did not like it.”