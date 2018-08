THE ERDOGAN CLOWN SHOW CONTINUES: Stephen’s right that this joker has no understanding of basic economics. Latest example: he has threatened a Turkish boycott of the iPhone. That’ll show ’em. All those young Turks with money in their pocket are sure not to want the latest and best technology. Note – Turkey cannot raise retaliatory tariffs on the US because it is inside the EU’s customs union, hence the feeble call for a boycott instead.